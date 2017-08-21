Missing Southaven man found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing Southaven man found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Calvin Youngblood (Source: Southaven Police Department)
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

A 92-year-old man, who left his home Monday and hadn't been heard from since, has been found safe and uninjured.

Calvin Youngblood was found in Southaven just after 8 p.m. Monday.

