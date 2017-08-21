Search is on for missing Southaven man

A 92-year-old man left his home Monday has hasn't been heard from since.

Southaven Police Department needs help locating Calvin Youngblood.

Youngblood was last seen wearing black shoes, tan khakis, red plaid shirt, and a tan hat with a Oak Forrest Church of God logo on it.

Officers received a report of a suspicious person at I-55 and Stateline Road around 3 p.m. Investigators believe that suspicious person was Youngblood.

If you see anything that could help police located Youngblood, call SPD at 662-393-0228.

