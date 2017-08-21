MPD vehicle crashes into house in Whitehaven

Memphis Fire Department and Memphis Police Department are on the scene of a crash where an officer crashed into a house in Whitehaven.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Neely Road and Southhill Avenue.

It does not appear at this time that anyone inside the house was injured.

A neighbor said a lady in a van hit the officer's vehicle, causing the vehicle to go through a fence and hit the carport.

WMC Action News 5 is on the scene now, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.