Last member of prolific Memphis robbery crew arrested

The last member of a prolific Memphis robbery crew was arrested on Monday.

Tavares Clayborn was arrested by Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearm (ATF) agents and Shelby County deputies on multiple charges, including firearms violations.

He is the last member of a five-person robbery crew to be taken into custody that ATF and the Memphis Police Department have been investigating.

The crew is believed to be responsible for more than 30 robberies and thefts.

