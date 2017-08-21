Multiple people shot in North Memphis

Multiple people were shot in North Memphis just after 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Decatur Street and Mosby Avenue.

One person was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Two other people were taken to Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle. No condition is available on them at this time.

There are reports of a fourth victim, a teenager, who's currently at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. It is unclear at this point if it is connected.

We will provide more updates as they become available.

