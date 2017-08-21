Man shot at apartment complex in Hickory Hill - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot at apartment complex in Hickory Hill

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot at an apartment complex in Hickory Hill, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened around 8:45 Monday at the Landings at Winchester apartments.

Police said the victim arrived at the fire station located at 6675 Winchester Road suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the suspect may be in a brown Toyota Camry.

