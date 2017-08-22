City Council to discuss confederate statues, Most congested Memphis intersections in the morning, Big job fair, Could see a shower today

Good Tuesday morning!

The Memphis City Council will meet today to discuss the future of statues in Memphis parks. The council may send a letter to the governor asking him to let them remove the statues or help encourage the historical commission to let them remove them. We'll preview this morning.

This morning we have information on some of the top congested intersections in the Memphis area. Janeen will follow up with how to get around them this morning.

Big job fair today at Bellevue Baptist Church this morning. All kinds of employers and jobs available. Details on the opportunity and what to expect on #WMC5 this morning.

A warning from Memphis police about a parking lot impostor in Downtown Memphis. Signs are posted on each floor at the garage at B.B. King and Monroe to not pay any person. That confusion proved costly to dozens of drivers Sunday after they paid a man who didn't work for the lot. We'll explain the scam and how to avoid it this morning.

You may be wondering what to do with your solar eclipse glasses now that the big event is over. You can't hold onto them until the next eclipse in the US in 2024 because experts say they expire. You could donate them to the Girl Scouts. We'll tell you how you can do that and where it will help.

Another hot August day in the Mid-South with highs in the low 90s. We could see a shower or two today. Details on the day and the rest of the week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Secret Service can't pay agents for Trump and family

Multiple people shot in North Memphis

Parking lot imposter scams drivers in Downtown Memphis

Great American Eclipse lives up to the hype

Analyst finds the most frequently drawn Powerball number



