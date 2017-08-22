City Council to discuss confederate statues, Most congested Memphis intersections in the morning, Big job fair, Could see a shower today

Good Tuesday morning!
The Memphis City Council will meet today to discuss the future of statues in Memphis parks. The council may send a letter to the governor asking him to let them remove the statues or help encourage the historical commission to let them remove them. We'll preview this morning.
This morning we have information on some of the top congested intersections in the Memphis area. Janeen will follow up with how to get around them this morning.
Big job fair today at Bellevue Baptist Church this morning. All kinds of employers and jobs available. Details on the opportunity and what to expect on #WMC5 this morning.
A warning from Memphis police about a parking lot impostor in Downtown Memphis. Signs are posted on each floor at the garage at B.B. King and Monroe to not pay any person. That confusion proved costly to dozens of drivers Sunday after they paid a man who didn't work for the lot. We'll explain the scam and how to avoid it this morning.
You may be wondering what to do with your solar eclipse glasses now that the big event is over. You can't hold onto them until the next eclipse in the US in 2024 because experts say they expire. You could donate them to the Girl Scouts. We'll tell you how you can do that and where it will help.
Another hot August day in the Mid-South with highs in the low 90s. We could see a shower or two today. Details on the day and the rest of the week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.
A parking lot impostor is on the prowl in Downtown Memphis, and his latest victims are dozens of fans who cheered on the Redbirds on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Multiple people were shot in North Memphis just after 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A police cruiser narrowly avoided crashing into a house in Whitehaven on Monday.More >>
A man was shot at an apartment complex in Hickory Hill, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The last member of a prolific Memphis robbery crew was arrested on Monday.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
