Man found dead after gunshots ring out

A man was found dead in North Memphis after gunfire rang out.

Police rushed to 7th Street and Bickford Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday after witnesses heard gunfire.

Officers found a man dead and launched a death investigation, but said they are having trouble figuring out what happened because neighbors and witnesses were unwilling to talk about what happened.

There is no one in custody at this time.

