2 shot in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight on College Street.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital--one in critical condition, one in non-critical condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

