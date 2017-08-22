Dozens of Mid-South companies looking to hire at job fair

Some of the fastest growing companies in the Mid-South are looking for new employees.

Memphis College Consortium is hosting a job fair for the fourth year. Their goal is to further education and get people back in the work force.

Dozens of companies including FedEx, Kroger, AutoZone, and Technicolor will be hiring, with several colleges and universities on hand to help people sign up for classes.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bellevue Baptist Church on 2000 Appling Road in Cordova.

The following companies will be represented:

Adecco

Allied Universal Services

Arlington Community Schools

Autozone

Belhaven University

Bethel University

Brannon Professionals

Chamberlain University

Chick Fil A

Christian Brothers University

City of Memphis Human Resources

Dairy Queen (dba Olive Branch Treats)

Dillard's

Durham School Services

Edward Jones

Empire Beauty School

Enterprise

Federal Bureau of Prison

FedEx Express

Fred', Inc

Fred's Pharmacy

Freed-Hardeman University

Future First Financial

Goodwill Excel Center Midsouth

Graduate Memphis

HealthSouth Rehab. Hospital - North

Health-Tech Institute of Memphis

Hilton Memphis

Hino Motors Manufacturing

I am IT Training

Kroger

Lab Four Professional Development Center

LeMoyne-Owen College

Lowe's

Memphis Bioworks

Memphis Recovery Centers, Inc.

Methodist

New Horizons

Regions

SIMOS

Staff Line

SWTCC

TalentForce Staffing

Technicolor

The University of Memphis

TN Air National Guard

Town of Collierville

Trevecca Nazarene University

U. S. Army Corps of Engineers

University of Arkansas

University of Memphis

UPS

UTHSC Nursing

VA Hospital

Webster University

Western Governors University

Whiteville Correctional Facility

WIN

XPO Logistics

Youth Villages

Resumes are not required, but recruiters said they are a good idea. Some representatives will be looking to hire on the spot.

