Dozens of Mid-South companies looking to hire at job fair - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Dozens of Mid-South companies looking to hire at job fair

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Some of the fastest growing companies in the Mid-South are looking for new employees.

Memphis College Consortium is hosting a job fair for the fourth year. Their goal is to further education and get people back in the work force.

Dozens of companies including FedEx, Kroger, AutoZone, and Technicolor will be hiring, with several colleges and universities on hand to help people sign up for classes.

The job fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Bellevue Baptist Church on 2000 Appling Road in Cordova.

The following companies will be represented:

  • Adecco
  • Allied Universal Services
  • Arlington Community Schools
  • Autozone
  • Belhaven University
  • Bethel University
  • Brannon Professionals
  • Chamberlain University
  • Chick Fil A
  • Christian Brothers University
  • City of Memphis Human Resources
  • Dairy Queen (dba Olive Branch Treats)
  • Dillard's
  • Durham School Services
  • Edward Jones
  • Empire Beauty School
  • Enterprise
  • Federal Bureau of Prison
  • FedEx Express
  • Fred', Inc
  • Fred's Pharmacy
  • Freed-Hardeman University
  • Future First Financial
  • Goodwill Excel Center Midsouth
  • Graduate Memphis
  • HealthSouth Rehab. Hospital - North
  • Health-Tech Institute of Memphis
  • Hilton Memphis
  • Hino Motors Manufacturing
  • I am IT Training
  • Kroger
  • Lab Four Professional Development Center
  • LeMoyne-Owen College
  • Lowe's
  • Memphis Bioworks
  • Memphis Recovery Centers, Inc.
  • Methodist
  • New Horizons
  • Regions
  • SIMOS
  • Staff Line
  • SWTCC
  • TalentForce Staffing
  • Technicolor
  • The University of Memphis
  • TN Air National Guard
  • Town of Collierville
  • Trevecca Nazarene University
  • U. S. Army Corps of Engineers
  • University of Arkansas
  • University of Memphis
  • UPS
  • UTHSC Nursing
  • VA Hospital
  • Webster University
  • Western Governors University
  • Whiteville Correctional Facility
  • WIN
  • XPO Logistics
  • Youth Villages

Resumes are not required, but recruiters said they are a good idea. Some representatives will be looking to hire on the spot.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly