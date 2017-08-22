USPS seeking part-time workers in Arkansas - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

USPS seeking part-time workers in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, AR (WMC) -

The United States Postal Service is looking for temporary workers in Arkansas.

USPS will hire part-time workers with salaries ranging from $12 to $16.98 per hour, with work hours and days varying.

The positions are listed as non-career with limited benefits, but could lead to a career with the full benefits of a federal employee.

