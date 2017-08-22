Girl Scouts collecting used eclipse glasses

If you're wondering what to do with your leftover solar eclipse glasses, here's your chance.

Girl Scouts are collecting used eclipse glasses for the 2019 eclipse in South America and Asia.

The group "Astronomers Without Borders" will take the glasses abroad to inspire interest in the universe.

You can drop off the glasses at the Girl Scouts office on White Station Road in Memphis.

And if you're thinking about saving the glasses for the next eclipse in 2024--think again. Experts say the glasses will be expired by then.

