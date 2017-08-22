City council to discuss Confederate statue removal today

Memphis City Council is expected to discuss the future of two of the city's Confederate monuments Tuesday.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said local leaders do not have control over removing the statues legally, but his team is working on getting the statues removed as quickly as possible.

City council members said they plan to send a letter to the governor to get the green light for city personnel to take down the statues, or ask for help encouraging the Tennessee Historical Commission to grant permission.

The focus would be on the removal of the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue from Health Sciences Park in the Medical District and the Jefferson Davis statue from Memphis Park in Downtown.

Members of the council could also discuss relocating the statues.

WMC Action News 5 will keep a close eye on the meeting to see what happens. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.