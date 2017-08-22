$15 million awarded to Oxford to build 96 affordable homes

A look at what the homes may look like. (Source: City of Oxford)

Oxford and Lafayette County received $15 million in funding to help with affordable housing needs.

The money will be used to build 96 new homes in the area, both inside and outside of city limits.

The money comes from both public and private funding.

The funds will also help remove several blighted structures.

Construction is expected to be completed in the next year to year and a half.

