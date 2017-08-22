2 men wanted for robbing Krystal

Memphis Police Department is searching for two men accused of robbing Krystal early Sunday morning.

Police said the two men entered the store on Sycamore View Road just before 4 a.m. armed with guns.

The men demanded money, took it from the registers, and ran away.

There is only a vague description available of both men.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

