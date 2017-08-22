2 men wanted for robbing Krystal - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 men wanted for robbing Krystal

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is searching for two men accused of robbing Krystal early Sunday morning.

Police said the two men entered the store on Sycamore View Road just before 4 a.m. armed with guns.

The men demanded money, took it from the registers, and ran away.

There is only a vague description available of both men.

If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

