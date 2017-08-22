Deputies searching for man; disappearance called 'suspicious'

Multiple people were shot in North Memphis just after 9:20 p.m. Monday, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Maybe you’ve already enjoyed a summer beach vacation this year, and you’re wondering what it would be like to live year-round at the beach. If so, here’s something to help you in your planning: the personal-finance website WalletHub recently took a close look at this year’s Best Beach Towns to Live in.More >>
Forrest City Police Department is looking for a woman seen on video abusing an infant.More >>
Crockett County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing person they call "suspicious."More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for two men accused of robbing Krystal early Sunday morning.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Nearly 9,000 people from around the United States and six different countries piled into Riverbanks Zoo and Garden on Monday to see more than the solar eclipse.More >>
This afternoon on America's roller coast, one of the coolest pictures of the 2017 solar eclipse was snapped at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>
