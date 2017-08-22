Deputies searching for man; disappearance called 'suspicious'

Crockett County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing person they call "suspicious."

Logan Hopper, 22, has been missing since around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Hopper was last spotted on foot near DT Williams and Joe Edwards Road.

According to WBBJ, Hopper and another man were driving a truck when it got stuck in a field. At some point, the two became separated, and Hopper has not been seen since.

“We’re looking for anything — clothes, shoe prints, tracks in the grass, in the bushes, weeds,” said Sgt. Allan Gilliland of the Criminal Investigation Division. “Just anything we can come up with.”

Officials did not reveal why they believe his disappearance is suspicious, but noted that he is not wanted for a crime.

If you have any information on where Hopper may be, call deputies at 731-696-2104.

