Forrest City police searching for woman in 'violent' infant abuse video

FORREST CITY, AR

Forrest City Police Department is looking for a woman seen on video abusing an infant.

Police said they received video of the incident; they do not plan to release that video because it is "too violent."

Police are hoping to identify the woman in the video. 

If you know who she is, call Forrest City PD at (870) 633-3434.

