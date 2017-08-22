Study ranks best beach towns in USA to live in

Maybe you’ve already enjoyed a summer beach vacation this year, and you’re wondering what it would be like to live year-round at the beach. If so, here’s something to help you in your planning: the personal-finance website WalletHub recently took a close look at this year’s Best Beach Towns to Live in.

To determine the most livable beachside communities, WalletHub compared 227 U.S. cities in 49 key areas, ranging from housing costs to share of for-sale waterfront homes to quality of beach water.

Not surprisingly, Florida and Hawaii towns are well represented in the list. But also in the top 20 are towns in Minnesota, Wisconsin, California, and even Kansas!

Top 20 Best Beach Towns in America:

Naples, FL Key West, FL Eden Prairie, MN Traverse City, MI St. Augustine, FL Charleston, SC Marco Island, FL Key Biscayne, FL Boca Raton, FL Duluth, MN

Best vs. Worst:

La Porte, Texas, has the lowest median home price as a share of income, 1.80, which is nine times lower than in Malibu, Calif., the city with the highest at 16.19.

Wailuku, Hawaii, has the lowest median annual property taxes, 0.16 percent, which is 23.8 times lower than in Zion, Ill., the city with the highest at 3.80 percent.

Traverse City and Alpena, Mich., have the fewest disaster declarations (since 1953), three each, which is 19.7 times fewer than in seven California cities: Santa Monica, Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Santa Fe Springs, Palos Verdes Estates and Malibu, which have the most at 59 each.

Rye, N.Y., has the lowest property crimes per 1,000 residents, 2.99, which is 48.1 times lower than in Myrtle Beach, S.C., the city with the highest at143.86.

Hermosa Beach, Calif., has the highest walk score, 84, which is 7.6 times higher than in Navarre, Fla., and Mequon, Wis., the cities with the lowest at11.

Manhattan Beach, Calif. has the most beach volleyball courts (per square root of the population), 0.1166, which is 44.8 times more than in Savannah, Ga., the city with the fewest at 0.0026.

To see the entire list, and discover which Kansas town made the Top 20, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.