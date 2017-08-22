Officer-involved crash backs up I-40 for miles - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Officer-involved crash backs up I-40 for miles

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash on I-40 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Airline Road.

At least one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The officer is in the hospital in non-critical condition.

The crash has traffic both east and westbound backed up for miles. Avoid the area if possible.

