Officer-involved crash backs up I-40 for miles

A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash on I-40 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near Airline Road.

At least one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The officer is in the hospital in non-critical condition.

The crash has traffic both east and westbound backed up for miles. Avoid the area if possible.

