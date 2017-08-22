ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: investment/securities fraud prevention

Baby-boomers with vulnerable savings. Naive millennials with little investment experience. Securities and investment scams have both in their sights.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance stands in the gap between them.

"Unfortunately, investment fraud cases that drain the savings of hardworking investors are not uncommon," said the department's Assistant Commissioner for Securities Frank Borger-Gilligan. "Becoming an informed and skeptical investor is the best tool to prevent this type of fraud."

The department's securities division offered these tips to prevent investment and securities fraud:

Check the licensing registration of the seller and the product with the securities division. In Mississippi, check with the Mississippi Department of Banking & Consumer Finance. In Arkansas, check with the Arkansas Securities Department.

Check with those agencies to see if any enforcement action has been taken against the person offering the investment opportunity.

Check with someone you know and trust before investing any money.

Get written information (but be aware that professional looking information could be produced by a con artist).

Ask lots of questions.

Know how much risk you are willing to take with your investment; understand how much risk you should be taking given your age, family, circumstances and other factors.

Take your time; don't allow anyone to rush your decision.

Never accept a verbal contract.

Never sign anything before reading it carefully and understanding it.

