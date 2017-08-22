ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: investment/securities fraud prev - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: investment/securities fraud prevention

(Source: Free Pictures of Money) (Source: Free Pictures of Money)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Baby-boomers with vulnerable savings. Naive millennials with little investment experience. Securities and investment scams have both in their sights.

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance stands in the gap between them.

"Unfortunately, investment fraud cases that drain the savings of hardworking investors are not uncommon," said the department's Assistant Commissioner for Securities Frank Borger-Gilligan. "Becoming an informed and skeptical investor is the best tool to prevent this type of fraud."

The department's securities division offered these tips to prevent investment and securities fraud:

  • Check the licensing registration of the seller and the product with the securities division. In Mississippi, check with the Mississippi Department of Banking & Consumer Finance. In Arkansas, check with the Arkansas Securities Department.
  • Check with those agencies to see if any enforcement action has been taken against the person offering the investment opportunity.
  • Check with someone you know and trust before investing any money.
  • Get written information (but be aware that professional looking information could be produced by a con artist).
  • Ask lots of questions.
  • Know how much risk you are willing to take with your investment; understand how much risk you should be taking given your age, family, circumstances and other factors.
  • Take your time; don't allow anyone to rush your decision.
  • Never accept a verbal contract.
  • Never sign anything before reading it carefully and understanding it.

