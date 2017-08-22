Staff Line hosting job fair Thursday - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Staff Line hosting job fair Thursday

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Staff Line is hosting a job fair on Thursday, August 24.

The event will be at 5100 Poplar Avenue on the 8th floor conference room from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are looking to hire line leads, staging auditors, machine operators, receiving clerks, forklift operators, and material handlers.

