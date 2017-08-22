PizzaRev hosting 3 job fairs ahead of new location opening

PizzaRev is hosting three job fairs ahead of the opening of their second Memphis location.

The job fairs will take place:

Thursday, Aug. 24, 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2-6 p.m.

They will each take place at 2825 N Germantown Parkway, near Wolfchase Galleria--the home of their future location.

Their first Memphis location opened up earlier this year on Poplar Avenue.

Applicants can apply by clicking here.

