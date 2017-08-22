Powerball jackpot increases to $700M

You could win $700 million if you match all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The lottery has gone 20 drawings without a winner. That's increased the jackpot to it's second highest value ever.

The last time Powerball got this high, a Mid-South couple won the prize.

The couple, who lives in Munford, Tennessee, split a $1.5 billion jackpot with two other winners after matching all the numbers in January 2016.

You can buy Powerball tickets up until 9 p.m. CST Wednesday to be qualified for the drawing. The $700 million jackpot could increase, depending on how many tickets are purchased before the drawing.

