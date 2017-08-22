Council seeks $6M to construct Edge District parking garage

City council is working on plans to construct a parking garage in the Edge District.

The committee gave initial approval to use $6 million in public funds for lease over a period of years.

The funds would go to the parking garage, which would have 480 public spaces.

The $6 million will have to be approved by a full council.

The renovation would be part of a $70 million investment in the district that includes turning the former Wonder Bread factory into an apartment building.

