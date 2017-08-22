Councilman compares Confederate generals to Osama Bin Laden

A Memphis City Councilman had some harsh words for the Confederate statues standing in Memphis.

Jones is part of the city's effort to remove statues of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis.

Tuesday, he compared the statues to Japanese kamikazes and Osama Bin Laden.

"Confederate states of America is no different than the Kamikazes that attacked Pearl Harbor. They were enemies of the state," Jones said. "For people who revere Confederate statues, Confederate history...we are not whitewashing. We’re not erasing what took place, but for us to honor somebody who is taking up arms--that would be no different than us setting up a statue for Osama Bin Laden. That’s the point I want to make."

City council will discuss "immediate removal" of the Confederate monuments Tuesday. They are expected to enlist help from Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam.

