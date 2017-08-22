Loaded handgun found in MEM passenger's carry-on

A 101-year-old woman in Tennessee made thousands of peoples mile as she expressed her excitement over the eclipse by dressing the part and preparing the perfect snacks for the event.More >>
A 101-year-old woman in Tennessee made thousands of peoples mile as she expressed her excitement over the eclipse by dressing the part and preparing the perfect snacks for the event.More >>
Security agents found a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at Memphis International Airport.More >>
Security agents found a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at Memphis International Airport.More >>
A Memphis City Councilman had some harsh words for the Confederate statues standing in Memphis.More >>
A Memphis City Councilman had some harsh words for the Confederate statues standing in Memphis.More >>
City council is working on plans to construct a parking garage in the Edge District.More >>
City council is working on plans to construct a parking garage in the Edge District.More >>
You could win $700 million if you match all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.More >>
You could win $700 million if you match all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Marcellus Williams Sr. was scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens halted it after DNA raised questions about Williams' guilt.More >>
Marcellus Williams Sr. was scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens halted it after DNA raised questions about Williams' guilt.More >>
A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.More >>
A third person is now behind bars, reportedly in connection with an alleged sexual assault involving Louisiana native and rapper Mystikal.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>