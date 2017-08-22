Loaded handgun found in MEM passenger's carry-on

Security agents found a loaded handgun in a carry-on bag at Memphis International Airport.

Transportation Security Administration agents found the loaded Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol at 8:30 a.m.

TSA alerted airport police officers who took the bag and the passengers out of the security checkpoint area.

This is the 20th loaded gun found by TSA agents in Memphis this year. In 2016, TSA found 36 loaded guns in carry-on bags.

The passenger has not been identified, but they could face criminal and civil charges.

