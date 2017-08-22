101-year-old Tennessee woman spreads eclipse excitement with Sun Chips & Eclipse chewing gum

"My 101 year old neighbor was so ready for the eclipse." - Reddit user (Source: Reddit)

A 101-year-old woman in Tennessee made thousands of peoples mile as she expressed her excitement over the eclipse by dressing the part and preparing the perfect snacks for the event.

A user posted this photo to Reddit with the caption, "My 101 year old neighbor was so ready for the eclipse."

The woman, dawning her eclipse glasses and a t-shirt that reads, "Who turned out the lights in Tennessee?" holds a tray of snacks like Sun Chips and Eclipse-branded chewing gum.

The Reddit community loved her excitement and showed its support with 85,600+ upvotes and 1,136 comments in just four hours of the photo being published.

We don't know who she is, but we absolutely adore this woman! We're proud to see she calls Tennessee home!

