Grandmother speaks after grandson accidentally shoots, kills self

The grandmother of an 8-year-old who accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday is dreading having to plan her grandson's funeral.

Deaundre Shannon was one of three children to accidentally shot and kill themselves over the weekend.

"I'm going to miss him a whole lot," Rosetta Fitzgerald, Shannon's grandmother, said. "It is very devastating to lose your child or grandchild like that over something negligent."

Fitzgerald heard the gunshot that killed Shannon after police said he somehow shot himself in the chest.

"It scared me because I hadn't heard anything like that before," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald's son, Cordero Wilhite, now sits in jail, charged with reckless homicide.

She said her son was careless for not properly putting away the gun.

"He had it under his pillow, and the baby somehow got a hold to it. I don't know how," Fitzgerald said.

According to police, investigators found marijuana inside of the father's bedroom where the shooting happened.

Wilhite's mom said she believes the reckless homicide charge is a bit too harsh.

"No, it wasn't intentional, and I'm quite sure if he really thought about it, he would have moved it," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said her grandson was full of life. He went to Gardenview Elementary and was partially paralyzed from meningitis.

And after 3 accidental shootings over the weekend involving kids, she wants all parents to be more careful.

"Everyone who has a gun should have them locked up," she said.

We did check Wilhite's background. He's been arrested before on both gun and drug charges.

