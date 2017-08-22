Grandmother speaks after grandson accidentally shoots, kills self

Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a reported kidnapping in South Memphis.More >>
Military investigators are trying to piece together the cause of a crash that killed 15 Marines and a sailor in Mississippi in July, but it could be a year or more until any information becomes public.More >>
Shelby County pulled in the second highest amount of tourism revenue in Tennessee.More >>
The grandmother of an 8-year-old who accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday is dreading having to plan her grandson's funeral.More >>
Memphis City Council unanimously approved having an attorney draw up resolutions for ways to remove the Confederate monuments in the city.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
A Los Angeles jury has ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $417 million in a case to a woman who claimed in lawsuit that the talc in its iconic baby powder causes ovarian cancer when applied regularly for feminine...More >>
Just before he was scheduled to testify before a South Carolina Senate committee, SCANA's CEO Kevin Marsh was taken to the hospital, according to SCE&G.More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Marcellus Williams Sr. was scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens halted it after DNA raised questions about Williams' guilt.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
The teenager faces 10 felony counts, including reckless homicide and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
