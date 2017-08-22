Second grader reportedly kidnapped by mother just released from - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

7-year-old found unharmed after reportedly being kidnapped by mother who was just released from jail

A 7-year-old has been found unharmed after being kidnapped by his non-custodial mother.

Memphis Police Department launched the search to find Christian Rogers around 4 p.m.

Witnesses said the boy's mother, Cassandra Rogers, who was recently released from jail, arrived at Knob Hill Apartments on Florida Street, grabbed and hit the boy, dragged him across the street, and ran off with him.

The boy was last seen in the area of Texas Street and Dakota Place.

The boy's aunt said she has custody of 7-year-old Christian Rogers. She said his mother is in no condition to be responsible for him. However, both MPD and the boy's family said they do not believe he is in imminent danger with his mother.

MPD has K-9 units, officers on the ground, and a helicopter in the air all working to locate Rogers.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: MPD said Rodgers is 8 years old; his aunt said he is 7.]

Cassandra was detained.

