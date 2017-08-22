8-year-old reportedly kidnapping by mother just released from ja - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

8-year-old reportedly kidnapping by mother just released from jail

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a reported kidnapping in South Memphis.

The kidnapping happened near the intersection of Texas Street and Dakota Place.

Witnesses at the scene said the kidnapped boy's mother, who was recently released from jail, arrived at the house, grabbed the boy, and ran.

Police are now trying to locate 8-year-old Christian Rodgers.

WMC Action News 5 is on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

