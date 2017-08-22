8-year-old reportedly kidnapping by mother just released from jail

Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a reported kidnapping in South Memphis.

The kidnapping happened near the intersection of Texas Street and Dakota Place.

Witnesses at the scene said the kidnapped boy's mother, who was recently released from jail, arrived at the house, grabbed the boy, and ran.

Police are now trying to locate 8-year-old Christian Rodgers.

CORRECTION: the child missing at Dakota & Texas is an 8-yr old MALE. Christian Rodgers wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and red/white shoes. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 22, 2017

