City Watch issued for 7-year-old reportedly kidnapped by mother who was just released from jail

A City Watch Alert was issued for a 7-year-old kidnapped Tuesday afternoon, sparking a large police response in South Memphis.

Memphis Police Department launched the search to find Christian Rodgers around 4 p.m.

Witnesses said the boy's mother, Cassandra Rogers, who was recently released from jail, arrived at Knob Hill Apartments on Florida Street, grabbed and hit the boy, dragged him across the street, and ran off with him.

The boy was last seen in the area of Texas Street and Dakota Place.

The boy's aunt said she has custody of 7-year-old Christian Rodgers. She said his mother is in no condition to be responsible for him. However, both MPD and the boy's family said they do not believe he is in imminent danger with his mother.

MPD has K-9 units, officers on the ground, and a helicopter in the air all working to locate Rodgers.

CORRECTION: the child missing at Dakota & Texas is an 8-yr old MALE. Christian Rodgers wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and red/white shoes. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 22, 2017

[EDITOR'S NOTE: MPD said Rodgers is 8 years old; his aunt said he is 7.]

Christian is described as 3-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 65 pounds with brown eyes, medium complexion, and short natural hair. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jean shorts, and red and white tennis shoes.

Cassandra is described as 5-feet-2-inches, weighing 140 pounds with dark complexion, brown eyes, short black hair, and she was last seen wearing a pink Aeropostle shirt and light blue jean shorts.

If you see Christian or Cassandra, please contact Memphis police at 901-545-2677.

