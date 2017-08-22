Shelby County earned $3.3B in tourism revenue in 2016

Shelby County pulled in the second highest amount of tourism revenue in Tennessee.

Direct domestic and international travel expenditures reached an all-time high of $19.3 billion in 2016, which is up 4.7 percent from the previous year.

Shelby County took in $3.3 billion from tourism. That was good for second place behind Davidson County, which is where Nashville is located. Davidson County took in $6 billion.

Tennessee's tourism earned the state $1.7 billion in sales tax revenue and created 176,500 jobs.

"In Tennessee we don't have a state income tax. We pay for things like school teachers services to families--we pay for that out of sales tax," Governor Bill Haslam said. "When tourism revenue goes up that much--additional $1.7 billion, a 7 percent increase over last year--that's a really big deal."

