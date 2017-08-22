Fox Hollow Townhomes discuss progress, what's left to do in court

Multiple code enforcement officers swarmed the Fox Hollow Townhomes on Tuesday morning.

This, after months of stories by WMC Action News 5 detailing the problems at the complex, including trash everywhere. While some of the trash is gone, overgrown grass, along with graffiti, broken windows, and exposed wiring remain.

Community leader Patricia Rogers said there are also other problems plaguing Fox Hollow. She does not live at the complex, but she's working to help the people living there.

"A lot of the homeowners have not brought them up to compliance, then there are some arson issues as well," Rogers said. "Several units have been set on fire."

Those code enforcement officers, along with some of the complex's homeowners and management, went to environmental court to discuss what progress they have seen and what is left to do.

"I love some of the progress, but I would love to see things move a lot more quicker," Rogers said.

Fox Hollow management told a judge only 12 of 90 homeowners have paid their homeowner's dues, but the money was not why the grass at the complex is still overgrown.

"We have had enough money to get the grass cut, problem is, we tried to switch contractors to get a better price," Maurice Batts, president of the Fox Hollow Homeowners Association, said.

Fox Hollow homeowners and management are due back in court Sept. 26.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.