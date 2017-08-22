Department of Education demands SCS comply with Green Dot's requests

The fight for data between Shelby County Schools and Green Dot Public Schools continues.

The Green Dot wants student information to reach out to families, but SCS is resisting.

The Department of Education is now getting involved.

WMC Action News 5 was able to get a letter from the Tennessee Department of Education sent Monday to Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson on SCS's refusal to hand over student contact information to Green Dot--information Green Dot representatives said they want to use to educate parents.

"Many of our families are under the impression that Fairley High School or Hillcrest High School are closed or not options for students in their feeder patterns, and we just want to make sure that families understand we're here to partner with communities and build great neighborhood options," Megan Quaile, executive director of Green Dot Public Schools Tennessee, said.

A law passed July 1 states a local education agency, like SCS, must provide students' contact information to a chartering authority or public charter school within 30 days of the request.

SCS representatives sent a letter that said Green Dot's request was denied because SCS would need permission from parents to share information, and Green Dot doesn't have the specific title to legally receive the information under the new law.

Monday, Candice McQueen, commissioner of education for the Tennessee Department of Education, sent a letter firing back, stating.. "Shelby County Schools is in violation of state law."

McQueen called it unreasonable to interpret that Green Dot's title as a non profit charter management group would interfere with the lawful request and that information like a student's name, age, and address "may be disclosed to any person without prior consent of the parent."

McQueen said they are demanding SCS to immediately comply.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.