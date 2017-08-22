Pedestrian struck at Lamar and Shelby Drive - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pedestrian struck at Lamar and Shelby Drive

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A pedestrian was struck at Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive on Tuesday.

The pedestrian is being transported to the hospital.

The person's condition is unknown.

We will provide updates as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly