Two restaurant coworkers robbed at gunpoint in Cooper-Young

Two armed men robbed two restaurant workers in Cooper-Young on Monday.More >>
Two armed men robbed two restaurant workers in Cooper-Young on Monday.More >>
A second grader was kidnapped Tuesday afternoon, sparking a large police response in South Memphis.More >>
A second grader was kidnapped Tuesday afternoon, sparking a large police response in South Memphis.More >>
Memphis City Council unanimously approved having an attorney draw up resolutions for ways to remove the Confederate monuments in the city.More >>
Memphis City Council unanimously approved having an attorney draw up resolutions for ways to remove the Confederate monuments in the city.More >>
Just as there appears to be a number of legal hoops Memphis city leaders will have to jump through in order to get rid of the Confederate monuments in the city, there also are not as many easy solutions of where to put them when, and that's if the state historical commission gives the go ahead.More >>
Just as there appears to be a number of legal hoops Memphis city leaders will have to jump through in order to get rid of the Confederate monuments in the city, there also are not as many easy solutions of where to put them when, and that's if the state historical commission gives the go ahead.More >>
A pedestrian was struck at Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive on Tuesday.More >>
A pedestrian was struck at Lamar Avenue and Shelby Drive on Tuesday.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
Since you've already shared your eclipse photos here, you're probably asking yourself this, "What do I do with my eclipse glasses?"More >>
Since you've already shared your eclipse photos here, you're probably asking yourself this, "What do I do with my eclipse glasses?"More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
One Georgia mom-to-be took advantage of Monday’s Total Solar Eclipse with an epic maternity shoot.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>
A man and woman were arrested after authorities found them passed out in a vehicle with children Tuesday morning.More >>