Police: Child shot, likely self-inflicted, in West Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WEST TENNESSEE (WMC) -

A child was shot in West Memphis on Tuesday night around 10 p.m., according to West Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Arrington Drive in the Arrington Estates.

Police said it is likely the gunshot was self-inflicted.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in unknown condition.

