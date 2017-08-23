Lynch loses starting QB battle to Siemian

The quarterback battle is over in Denver. Former Memphis Tigers Quarterback Paxton Lynch will start the season on the bench for the Broncos.

Lynch, who was Denver's first round pick in 2016, lost his battle for the starting job for the second straight season to 3rd Year Pro Trevor Siemian.

Siemian, a 7th round pick out of Northwestern, played several games his rookie season as a backup to Peyton Manning two years ago, and solidified his hold on the top job with a strong performance in the Broncos last preseason game at San Francisco.

Denver Head Coach Vance Joseph said he took a good five months evaluating before making the decision.

"We're all going to support Paxton going forward." Joseph said. "I was pleased with how both Siemian and Paxton Lynch competed. Both guys competed hard. I was pleased with both guys. But overall, the operation of the entire offense--decision making, ball placement, was more consistent with Trevor. That's why he won the job. Whoever would've played I would have felt comfortable with. But Trevor was more consistent with what we asked those guys to do."

The Broncos open the regular season hosting the LA Chargers on Monday Night, September 11.

