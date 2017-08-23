MFD investigates arson at salvage yard - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MFD investigates arson at salvage yard

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Fire Department is investigating a suspected arson at a salvage yard Tuesday night.

The fire happened on Hungerford Road, between Lamar Avenue and East Raines Road, around 10:30.

Fire crews said they had trouble accessing the fire because a car blocking the yard had been set on fire.

