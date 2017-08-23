Graceland reveals plans to add theater

I-240 is home to many of the most dangerous interstate locations in Memphis.More >>
I-240 is home to many of the most dangerous interstate locations in Memphis.More >>
A new report shows former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze made at least 12 calls to escort services during his time at the school.More >>
A new report shows former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze made at least 12 calls to escort services during his time at the school.More >>
A new riverboat is docking in Memphis.More >>
A new riverboat is docking in Memphis.More >>
You could win $700 million if you match all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.More >>
You could win $700 million if you match all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is investigating a suspected arson at a salvage yard Tuesday night.More >>
Memphis Fire Department is investigating a suspected arson at a salvage yard Tuesday night.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
Sean D. Castorina, 42, and Penny M. Dawson, 40, both of North Carolina are considered armed and dangerous.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman is dead following a dispute with a neighbor over animals.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after a woman is dead following a dispute with a neighbor over animals.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>