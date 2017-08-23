Graceland reveals plans to add theater

Graceland revealed plans to add a new theater.

The building would be similar in size to Landers Center in Southaven and be used for concerts and graduations.

The theater would cost $40-50 million to construct, adding 150 permanent jobs in Whitehaven.

Graceland said a fee from each ticket would be given to projects to reinvest in the Whitehaven area.

They estimate $300,000 each year will be invested directly in the Whitehaven Economic Redevelopment effort.

