New riverboat docks in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New riverboat docks in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: American Duchess) (Source: American Duchess)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A new riverboat is docking in Memphis.

The American Duchess docked for the first time this week.

It is the first all-suite paddle wheeler to float down U.S. rivers.

The boat can carry up to 166 guests.

The average economic impact from a riverboat like the American Duchess is $42 million.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly