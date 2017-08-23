Report: Hugh Freeze made at least 12 calls to escort services

A new report shows former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze made at least 12 calls to escort services during his time at the school.

ESPN obtained a review of Freeze's university-issued phone records from the school, which show 12 numbers associated with escort services.

The calls took place over a 33-month period, usually lasting around two minutes.

In July, Ole Miss officials said Freeze resigned after "a pattern of misconduct." At the time, only one of the calls were publicly known.

Matt Luke is Ole Miss' interim coach for the 2017 season following Freeze's resignation.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.