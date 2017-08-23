Top 5 most dangerous interstate spots in Memphis

I-240 is home to many of the most dangerous interstate locations in Memphis.

New data reveals where the most crashes have occurred on Memphis interstates in 2017, and I-240 holds four of the top five spots.

Rank: 1. Interstate: I-240 Cross street: Walnut Grove Rd. # of crashes: 256 2. I-40 Sycamore View Rd. 227 3. I-240 Lamar Ave. 195 4. I-240 Poplar Ave. 184 5. I-240 I-55 125

