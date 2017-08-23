Top 5 most dangerous interstate spots in Memphis

Memphis Police Department is seeking the men who smashed a woman's car window and stole her purse.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man caught on surveillance cameras breaking into vehicles.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing Airways Inn at gunpoint.More >>
A man is behind bars, accused of killing a store clerk during a robbery on July 4.More >>
I-240 is home to many of the most dangerous interstate locations in Memphis.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized...More >>
The Colerain Township woman who said she lost her unborn child during a mass shooting that left 8 injured and one dead was not pregnant, police announced Monday.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
