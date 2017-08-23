Top 5 most dangerous interstate spots in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Top 5 most dangerous interstate spots in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

I-240 is home to many of the most dangerous interstate locations in Memphis.

New data reveals where the most crashes have occurred on Memphis interstates in 2017, and I-240 holds four of the top five spots.

Rank:

1.

Interstate:

I-240

Cross street:

Walnut Grove Rd.

# of crashes:

256
2. I-40 Sycamore View Rd. 227
3. I-240 Lamar Ave. 195
4. I-240 Poplar Ave. 184
5. I-240 I-55

125

WMC Action News 5 also uncovered the top 16 most congested intersections in Memphis. Click here to see that list.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly