Man charged with murder of store clerk - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man charged with murder of store clerk

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Alonzo Freeman (Source: SCSO) Alonzo Freeman (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man is behind bars, accused of killing a store clerk during a robbery on July 4.

Police said Alonzo Freeman entered Marathon on South Parkway East, shot the clerk, and robbed the store.

Investigators found the victim on the floor.

Freeman is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

