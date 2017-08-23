Man wanted for robbing Airways Inn

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing Airways Inn at gunpoint.

Police said the man entered the business around 3:15 p.m. Saturday and stole money.

He was able to run off with $1,600 in cash.

Police said the suspect also entered Fair Field Inn on American Way just 25 minutes earlier, but there was no incident at that location.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.