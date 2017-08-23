Man wanted for auto burglaries caught on camera - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man wanted for auto burglaries caught on camera

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: MPD) (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man caught on surveillance cameras breaking into vehicles.

Police said the burglaries happened on Mynders Avenue, just off of the University of Memphis campus, at 3:15 a.m. Monday.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

