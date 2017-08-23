Men wanted for smashing car window, stealing purse

Memphis Police Department is seeking the men who smashed a woman's car window and stole her purse.

The woman told police she parked her car at Colonial Country Club on August 2.

While inside, two men in a silver Mazda 6 with New York plates smashed the victim's window and stole her purse.

The purse had credit cards inside which have been since used by the men.

If you know where they may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

