Men wanted for smashing car window, stealing purse

Memphis Police Department is seeking the men who smashed a woman's car window and stole her purse.More >>
Memphis Police Department is seeking the men who smashed a woman's car window and stole her purse.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man caught on surveillance cameras breaking into vehicles.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man caught on surveillance cameras breaking into vehicles.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing Airways Inn at gunpoint.More >>
Memphis Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing Airways Inn at gunpoint.More >>
A man is behind bars, accused of killing a store clerk during a robbery on July 4.More >>
A man is behind bars, accused of killing a store clerk during a robbery on July 4.More >>
I-240 is home to many of the most dangerous interstate locations in Memphis.More >>
I-240 is home to many of the most dangerous interstate locations in Memphis.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
President Donald Trump was in Phoenix for a rally Tuesday night but there were fireworks outside the convention center long before the start of the event.More >>
President Donald Trump was in Phoenix for a rally Tuesday night but there were fireworks outside the convention center long before the start of the event.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized...More >>
A conservative firebrand promoting President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud oversees a Kansas election system that threw out at least three times as many ballots as similarly sized states did.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>