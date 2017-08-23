$500 reward offered for stolen bulldog

DeSoto County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for the safe return for a missing dog.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said the bulldog was stolen from the area of McIngvale Road and Slocum Road in Hernando.

If you know where the dog is, you can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.