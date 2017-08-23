$500 reward offered for stolen bulldog - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

$500 reward offered for stolen bulldog

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department) (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Department)
DESOTO COUNTY, MS (WMC) -

DeSoto County Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for the safe return for a missing dog.

DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said the bulldog was stolen from the area of McIngvale Road and Slocum Road in Hernando.

If you know where the dog is, you can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly