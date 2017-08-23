I-240 ramps to close for inspections

You could win $700 million if you match all six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.More >>
A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head Tuesday night.More >>
With President Donald Trump proposing to slash the corporate tax rate to 15 percent while startup activity trends upward for three years in a row and reaches pre-Recession levels, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis identifying 2017’s Best & Worst States to Start a Business.More >>
A second grader was kidnapped Tuesday afternoon, sparking a large police response in South Memphis.More >>
A new report shows former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze made at least 12 calls to escort services during his time at the school.More >>
Burned remains found on the mother’s farm were identified as those of her 16-year-old daughter, who she gave up for adoption when she was a baby.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
Forecasters said the storm will approach the Texas coast on Friday, bringing with it drenching rain, flooding, storm surge of 4 to 6 feet and hurricane-force winds.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The sheriff's office said they received a call Tuesday morning from a man who said his son had left a note saying he was going to kill his grandmother.More >>
Bell Grady Andrews was 72-years old when she died. Since 1989 she'd been resting in peace. That was until a few weeks ago when someone not only disturbed her grave, they literally pried her casket from the ground.More >>
The group is called "Aggressive Christianity Missions Training Corps." It's a religious sect that was founded in Sacramento in the early 1980s.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
The pigs were given a six-month stay of execution when they were rescued from the burning barn.More >>
One father has taken the initiative to create a mobile app that freezes his son’s phone until he responds to his father’s message.More >>
