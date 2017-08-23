I-240 ramps to close for inspections

Tennessee Department of Transportation will have crews working to inspect high mast poles on interstate 240.

Starting Thursday, August 24 through Saturday, August 26, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., inspectors will have to close two ramps on I-240, the "On" ramp from Poplar Avenue eastbound to go I-240 westbound and the “On” ramp from Poplar Avenue westbound to go I-240 westbound.

Only one ramp will be closed at a time for roughly 4-6 hours.

Once inspections are complete crews will move to the next high mast pole, per TDOT.

