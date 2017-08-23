McDonald's gospel tour to stop in Mid-South

Get ready to be inspired. McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour will make a stop in the Mid-South.

The longest-running, brand-owned gospel music tour returns for the 11th year, according to 365Black.com.

The line up is star-studded and powerful. Bishop Paul Morton, Grammy-award winner Tyre Tribbett, vocal powerhouse Anita Wilson, and Arkansas native Jekalyn Carr plus many more.

Gospel artist Lonnie Hunter will serve as the host.

Mark you calendar for Thursday, August 31, 2017, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi.

The event is free, but tickets are required for admission. Reserve your tickets now by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.